Sonos One drops to $150 for Cyber Monday

The Sonos One SL could fit the bill for you as a slightly cheaper option. It’s effectively the same as the Sonos One, but it forgoes the microphones. You could even use a pair of them as rear speakers as part of a larger audio setup. If you don’t mind losing out on built-in voice assistant support, you can pick up the One SL for $129 today. It usually costs $180.

At the upper end of its speaker lineup, the Sonos Five is also on sale today. We called that the company’s best speaker in our review and gave it a score of 89. The Five is Sonos’ most powerful music-focused device, and we found that it had terrific sound quality and an easy setup process.

Sonos changed the name of the speaker from Play:5 earlier this year, and it upgraded the device’s processing power and memory. On Cyber Monday only, the revamped Sonos Five will run you $399 instead of $499.

