Sonos One drops to $150 for Cyber Monday

Following its Black Friday sale, Sonos is getting in on the Cyber Monday action by cutting prices on several of its other speakers. Perhaps most notably, you can save $50 on the Sonos One today — it’s down from $200 to $150. That matches the lowest price we’ve seen to date on the company’s flagship product. We gave Sonos One a score of 90 in our review, with its design, audio quality and integrations with a slew of music services standing out as highlights.
