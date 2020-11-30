Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Sonos One drops to $150 for Cyber Monday

There are also solid deals on Sonos' Five and One SL speakers.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Sonos One
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget
Following its Black Friday sale, Sonos is getting in on the Cyber Monday action by cutting prices on several of its other speakers. Perhaps most notably, you can save $50 on the Sonos One today — it’s down from $200 to $150. That matches the lowest price we’ve seen to date on the company’s flagship product. We gave Sonos One a score of 90 in our review, with its design, audio quality and integrations with a slew of music services standing out as highlights.

Buy Sonos One on Sonos - $150 Buy Sonos One at Amazon - $150

The Sonos One SL could fit the bill for you as a slightly cheaper option. It’s effectively the same as the Sonos One, but it forgoes the microphones. You could even use a pair of them as rear speakers as part of a larger audio setup. If you don’t mind losing out on built-in voice assistant support, you can pick up the One SL for $129 today. It usually costs $180.

Buy Sonos One SL on Sonos - $129 Buy Sonos One SL at Amazon - $129

At the upper end of its speaker lineup, the Sonos Five is also on sale today. We called that the company’s best speaker in our review and gave it a score of 89. The Five is Sonos’ most powerful music-focused device, and we found that it had terrific sound quality and an easy setup process.

Sonos changed the name of the speaker from Play:5 earlier this year, and it upgraded the device’s processing power and memory. On Cyber Monday only, the revamped Sonos Five will run you $399 instead of $499.

Buy Sonos Five on Sonos - $399 Buy Sonos Five at Amazon - $399

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

