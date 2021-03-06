Login
Square Enix will show off 'Babylon's Fall' from PlatinumGames during E3

The publisher has also promised to show off the latest game from Eidos-Montreal.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.03.21
@igorbonifacic

June 3rd, 2021
Babylon's Fall
Square Enix / PlatinumGames

Square Enix's E3 presentation on June 13th will include a fresh look at Babylon's Fall. First teased at E3 2018, the last time we got a look at the game was at a Sony State of Play livestream in 2019. Alongside Project GG, it's one of several original IPs NieR: Automata developer PlatinumGames has been working on behind the scenes. When we saw Babylon's Fall, we got some definite From Software vibes from the game. It will be interesting to see how it's evolved since then.

Square Enix has also promised to share a closer look at Life is Strange: True Colors, which the publisher plans to release on September 10th, and an update on Marvel's Avengers. Speaking of Marvel, the Eidos-Montreal game Square says it will premiere is likely to be the Guardians of the Galaxy project the studio has been working on since 2017, according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. As with many of the other conferences scheduled for E3, we'll be live streaming during the proceedings. The Square Enix presentation starts at 3:15PM ET.

