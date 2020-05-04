Latest in Gear

Image credit: Williams Sonoma

Star Wars Instant Pots start at $60 for May the 4th

Mark the occasion with a pressure cooker.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10m ago
Star Wars themed Instant Pot pressure cookers
Williams Sonoma

May the 4th means a wave of Star Wars debuts and promos, and that even includes deals on kitchen tech. Williams Sonoma is discounting its Star Wars Instant Pots, with a 3-quart BB-8 model selling for as low as $60, the 6-quart Stormtrooper model going for $80 and the 8-quart Chewbacca pot on sale for $100. That’s $20 off in each case. You can also plug in the code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping on any order over $50 (in other words, any of these pots).

Buy 3-Qt BB-8 on Williams Sonoma - $60

Buy 6-Qt Stormtrooper on Williams Sonoma - $80

Buy 8-Qt Chewbacca on Williams Sonoma - $100

These Instant Pots aren’t functionally different than their standard counterparts, but you will find themed recipes (such as BB-8 Shrimp Pasta and Chewie’s Chili) on the packaging if you’re looking for culinary inspiration. Really, this is a way to flaunt your geek status through a highly flexible and convenient pressure cooker. And don’t worry if you’re new to the Instant Pot world — we have a beginner’s guide that will help you get acquainted with the device before you prepare your first meal.

In this article: commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, star wars, instant pot, cooking, pressure cooker, Pressure cooking, Food and Drink, food, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
