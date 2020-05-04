Star Wars Instant Pots start at $60 for May the 4th

May the 4th means a wave of Star Wars debuts and promos, and that even includes deals on kitchen tech. Williams Sonoma is discounting its Star Wars Instant Pots, with a 3-quart BB-8 model selling for as low as $60, the 6-quart Stormtrooper model going for $80 and the 8-quart Chewbacca pot on sale for $100. That’s $20 off in each case. You can also plug in the code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping on any order over $50 (in other words, any of these pots).
These Instant Pots aren’t functionally different than their standard counterparts, but you will find themed recipes (such as BB-8 Shrimp Pasta and Chewie’s Chili) on the packaging if you’re looking for culinary inspiration. Really, this is a way to flaunt your geek status through a highly flexible and convenient pressure cooker. And don’t worry if you’re new to the Instant Pot world — we have a beginner’s guide that will help you get acquainted with the device before you prepare your first meal.