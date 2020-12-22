Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Jon Fingas / Engadget

The Steam Winter Sale is live with savings on thousands of games

You can also lock in your votes for the annual Steam Awards.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
22m ago
The Steam Logo
Jon Fingas / Engadget
It's one of the most wonderful times of the year for game deals hunters. The 2020 Steam Winter Sale is live with discounts on thousands of games. It runs until 1PM ET on January 5th. As seems to be tradition, though, the store went down just as the sale started.

Steam has also added some seasonal items you can claim through its points program, including avatars, animated stickers and a seasonal profile. You receive points for every purchase and you can unlock digital goodies with them. Elsewhere, Steam Chat now has in-line reactions — you can use animated stickers and emoticons to react to a message.

Meanwhile, nominees for the annual Steam Awards have been announced and voting is now open for all 10 categories. The game of the year nominees include Hades, Doom Eternal and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Although Red Dead Redemption II and Death Stranding came out last year, they make the cut as they fall within the 2020 eligibility period. You have until January 3rd to vote, and you'll earn trading cards for doing so.

