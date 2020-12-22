The Steam Winter Sale is live with savings on thousands of games

It's one of the most wonderful times of the year for game deals hunters. The 2020 Steam Winter Sale is live with discounts on thousands of games. It runs until 1PM ET on January 5th. As seems to be tradition, though, the store went down just as the sale started.

Steam has also added some seasonal items you can claim through its points program, including avatars, animated stickers and a seasonal profile. You receive points for every purchase and you can unlock digital goodies with them. Elsewhere, Steam Chat now has in-line reactions — you can use animated stickers and emoticons to react to a message.