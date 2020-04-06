Swarm finally gets full regulatory approval to launch its satellites

Today, the space tech startup Swarm Technologies announced that it is fully licensed to launch its commercial offering. This has been a years-long process, during which time Swarm violated FCC rules and was forced to pay a $900,000 penalty. The company appears ready to move on. It says it will begin serving customers later this year.
“Having received all regulatory approvals to operate commercially in the US, in several other countries, and over international waters, we are one step closer to providing affordable satellite connectivity to the world,” Swarm wrote in a blog post.