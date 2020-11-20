Tesla Model 3 crash sends scorching battery cells into a nearby house

A Tesla Model 3 owner crashed his car so hard, the electric vehicle’s battery broke apart and sent cells flying all over the area. The police department of Corvallis, Oregon has posted the details of the crash on Facebook, where it revealed that the owner was driving in excess of 100mph. Apparently, the driver lost control of the vehicle, sheared a power pole and then knocked over two trees and a telephone junction box. The impact broke the EV’s battery pack seal, causing hundreds of cells to scatter — at least two smashed through people’s windows, with one landing on a person’s lap and another landing on someone’s bed, starting a small fire.

According to a Model 3 battery teardown by YouTube creator Jack Rickard, the Model 3 battery pack already uses an epoxy that makes removing cells extremely difficult. While the collision may have just been too powerful for the epoxy, we’ve reached out to Tesla to ask what the company thinks happened and if it’s thinking of ways on how to prevent cells from flying out in the event of another crash in the future.