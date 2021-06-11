Tune in for Tesla's Model S Plaid delivery event at 11:15 PM ET

After a teasing fans over the last couple of years, Tesla will take the Model S beyond Ludicrous Mode tonight when it unveils an even faster version of the sedan. The Model S Plaid promises owners they'll have the "quickest accelerating car in production today," equipped with three electric motors that will push the car to a max speed of 200 MPH, with the right tires and wheels attached.

What we won't see tonight at the Model S Plaid delivery event is a Plaid+ version that was supposed to feature additional range, after Elon Musk said it was cancelled. According to the exec, the Plaid is so good there's "no need" for another version. That said, with competition in the EV market continuing to multiply and exciting new models like the Cybertruck and Roadster — the car that was supposed to debut "Plaid" EV performance — still in development, Tesla could certainly use the cachet of an even better halo car to promote

If you've already heard enough, then the Model S Plaid is ready to order on Tesla's website with a delivery estimate in June. As Autoblog notes, the price has increased about $10,000 in the last few days, reaching $129,990 or about $50,000 more than a standard Model S sedan. For those who need more convincing or just want to see what the speedy EV looks like in motion, a delivery event for the Plaid is scheduled to start streaming at 11:15 PM ET tonight.

Update: The countdown ended, and a YouTube stream (embedded above) indicates things should kick off at about 11:30 PM.