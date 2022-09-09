The AirPods Pro drop back to an all-time low, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals You can also save on a Kids Kindle, an Xbox Series X and a slew of video games.

This week, the biggest event in tech took place in Seoul with Samsung's Unpacked showcase. Among other announcements, the company officially unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It's not even available yet, but Amazon is offering a $200 gift card if you pre-order from its site. This week also saw a bunch of continued video game sales from sites like Xbox, Playstation and Epic Games. Other site-wide sales include 20 percent off at Otterbox and a sale on music equipment at Reverb. Plenty of single items are seeing discounts as well, like the always popular Apple AirPods Pro and the Kids Kindle (which isn't just for kids). Dell is offering a $50 discount on the Xbox Series X, though we don't expect that deal to stick around long. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple AirPods Pro

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 The second-gen AirPods Pro are the best wireless earbuds from Apple that you can get, with strong ANC, good sound quality and excellent transparency mode. $199 at Amazon

The latest generation AirPods Pro are back to their all-time low price of $199. That's the same as they went for during Amazon's Prime Day. The buds have one of the best transparency modes of all the buds we've tried, and we think they're the best pick for people who use iPhones. They pair quickly with other Apple devices and make great use of Siri for hands-free commands. A good battery life and a wireless charging case are just two more points in the buds' favor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with $200 Amazon gift card and free storage upgrade $1,800 $2,000 Save $200 Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5. If you pre-order the foldable on Amazon, you can get a free $200 Amazon Gift Card and a storage upgrade to 512GB. $1,800 at Amazon

Earlier this week, Samsung announced its latest flagship foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 during its Unpacked event. The folks at Amazon are hoping you'll pre-order the handset from them — and are offering a $200 Amazon gift card plus a storage upgrade if you do so. The base configuration of the Z Fold 5 retails for $1,800, which comes with 256GB of storage. Amazon's deal gets you the 512GB model plus a physical gift card shipped separately from the phone.

Engadget's Sam Rutherford spent some time with the new foldable recently. The most notable upgrade from last year's model is Samsung's new Flex Hinge, which eliminates most of the gap between the two screen halves when folded. A second-generation Snapdragon 8 chip and support for new gestures round out the new features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) with an $50 Amazon gift card and Fabric Band $300 $350 Save $50 Pre-order the Bluetooth version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and you can get a free $50 Amazon gift card and an additional fabric band. $300 at Amazon

Samsung also revealed two new wearables during Unpacked. If you pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6 from Amazon, the company will throw in a $50 Amazon gift card. The offer only applies to the Bluetooth models, not the LTE or Watch 6 Classic variants. To help you take advantage of Samsung's new one-click mechanism, Amazon will also include a fabric band to swap out with the included strap.

The watch starts at $300 for the 40mm case size and bumps to $330 for the 44mm size. Engadget's Cherlynn Low had a chance to check out the watch during a hands on event and you can check out her thoughts here. This latest generation has a sharper and brighter display and has an updated processor and larger battery that offers a claimed eight hours of use after just eight minutes of charging.

Kindle Kids

Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) $80 $120 Save $40 Take 33 percent off of the Amazon Kindle Kids e-reader in a deal that matches its Prime Day low price. $80 at Amazon

The Kindle Kids ereader is a top pick in our guide to educational toys for kids. Though, to be fair, this isn't a toy. The internal tech is identical to a standard Kindle, with a 300 ppi screen, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage and weeks of battery life. But the kids version throws in a colorful case and includes a year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription that grants access to thousands of kid-appropriate books and hundreds of audiobooks. It usually goes for $120, which is $20 more than the standard Kindle, but the sale is knocking it down to just $80, making it a good buy for a kid or even a full-grown adult who enjoys saving money.

Xbox Series X

Photo by Aaron Souppouris / Engadget Xbox Series X + Forza Horizon 5 Bundle $450 $560 Save $110 This rare discount on Microsoft's top-end Xbox also includes the well-regarded racing game Forza Horizon 5 for no extra cost. $450 at Dell

It's been tough to find the new Xbox console in stock, let alone at a discount, but right now the Xbox Series X is $50 off at Dell. It comes in a bundle with a copy of the open-world racing game Forza Horizon 5 for a total of $450. The game usually retails for $45 on its own. Dell did this discount before, but didn't offer a game. Even if you don't care about racing, this may be a good time to buy, considering the Xbox Series X console (or its cheaper, digital-only Series S sibling) will be a required purchase for the upcoming Bethesda game Starfield, unless you plan to play on a PC. This deal has already gone out of stock once, so you may want to jump now if you're interested.

Otterbox Back to School sale

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Otterbox Fast Charge power bank 15,000 $36 $45 Save $9 Otterbox’s 15,000mAh Fast Charge battery is one of our top picks for portable power banks and right now it's 20 percent off during Otterbox's sale that runs through Saturday. $36 at Otterbox

We often recommend products from Otterbox in our guides and from now through July 29th, the site is running a site-wide, 20 percent off sale. One of their battery banks, the Fast Charge, is among our top picks in our portable battery guide. The 15,000mAh capacity model usually goes for $45, but is $36 after the discount. The bank packs enough charge to fill a late-model iPhone or a Galaxy S-series twice, with a little left over. It also recharges quickly and looks nice, something not all charging accessories manage to do.

We recommend Apple's AirTag Bluetooth trackers to iPhone users in our guide to those devices. Right now a four-pack is down to $85 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've tracked. Of all the finding networks out there, Apple's FindMy is by far the most comprehensive as it uses every iPhone in an area (unless the owner has opted out) to ping nearby AirTags and help find them when they're lost. They'll also ring when you tap a button in the app so you can find your lost keys.

Apple Pencil

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $89 $129 Save $40 The Apple Pencil is a great accessory for your iPad, and makes drawing and note-taking much more fun and accurate. Right now it's down to $89 at Amazon, Target and Walmart, which is the same low it hit during Amazon's Prime Day sale. $89 at Amazon $89 at Target $89 at Walmart

If you have a recent model of an iPad Air, Mini or Pro and have been considering adding a stylus to your setup, you may want to consider grabbing the second-gen Apple Pencil while its on sale for $89. The 23 percent discount is the steepest discount so far, matching the Prime Day sale price. But now you can get it from Walmart or target as well as from Amazon. The Pencil makes drawing and hand-writing on your tablet easier and it even magnetically attaches and charges to the side of compatible devices. Just note that the current generation standard iPad curiously only pairs with the first-gen Apple Pencil.

Xbox's Ultimate Game Sale

Microsoft Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Xbox) $10 $40 Save $30 This matches the lowest price we've seen on Microsoft's compilation of classic Halo games, and it comes as part of a wider Xbox Ultimate Game Sale that's set to run through July 31. $10 at Xbox

Video game companies and retailers often celebrate the summer months with some sort of sale on popular titles — maybe because gaming indoors beats heat-fusing to the pavement outside. Right now Xbox is hosting an Ultimate Game Sale with deals up to 80 percent off. Not all of the discounts are best-ever prices, and the steepest savings are typically reserved for older titles, but a decent selection of games we like are on sale right now, such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection ($10 off), Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ($17 off) and Elden Ring ($18 off).

Some of our recommended Xbox exclusives are going for less than $10, including Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Rare Replay. Of course, many sale items are also available with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, so if you already subscribe, check that availability first.

PlayStation Summer Sale

SIE Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5) $30 $60 Save $30 This half-off deal on Sony's highly-rated action-RPG is one of several deals included in the PlayStation Summer Sale, which kicked off this week. $30 at PlayStation

PlayStation's Summer Sale is discounting exclusives like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ($40 off) and Horizon Forbidden West ($30 off). The PS5 remake of the original The Last of Us is on sale for $50, while the well-reviewed puzzler Humanity is $24. Non-PS exclusives are also on sale, like the time-bending FPS Deathloop ($15), the sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 ($25) and one of our favorite co-ops, It Takes Two ($16).

Epic Games Store Summer Sale

Rockstar Games Red Dead Redemption (PC) $20 $60 Save $40 This $40 discount comes as part of the Epic Games Store's latest Summer Sale. $20 at Epic Games

If you don't play on a console, you can still save on some good PC titles with the sale at Epic Games. Red Dead Redemption 2 is down to $20, for one, while the remasters Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 are available for $15 and $16, respectively. Elsewhere, the action-game-meets-delivery-sim Death Stranding: Director's Cut is on sale for $20, and Dead Island 2, the zombie action-RPG that was released in April, is available for $45.

Outside of Epic's sale, two more of our favorite games from 2022 are discounted. Nintendo has the fast-paced first-person shooter (but with cards for weapons) Neon White for 30 percent off and the rollerblading, '70s drenched shooter, Rollerdrome is half price at Steam.

Reverb Summer of Savings

The music equipment marketplace Reverb is also having a summer sale right now, with discounts on instruments and music production gadgets site-wide. A few deals worth calling out include the Novation Summit synth for $460 off of $2,300 and Universal Audio's Volt 276 studio pack for $130 off of $429. That brings the studio pack down to $299, which is the usual price of the interface on its own, which means you're getting the included Volt condenser mic and Volt headphones for free.

The Volt 276 is one of our top picks in our audio interface guide and we gave it a 90 in our review. Engadget's Terrance O'Brian appreciates its all-analog emulation of "one of the most iconic compressors of all time" and said most other interfaces at this price point can't match the 276's stylish and ergonomic design.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Samsung Pro Plus (128GB) $12 $19 Save $7 it's a good time to grab one or a few of Samsung's Pro Plus microSD cards as they're just $12 for the 128GB size. It was the most consistent card we tested. $12 at Amazon $13 at Samsung

Samsung's Pro Plus microSD card is what we recommend for most people, based on our tests. It offers nearly the best sequential write performance of the cards we tested and bested all cards for for random read/write speeds. Usually $19, the 128GB size is currently down to $12 at Amazon, which nearly matches its Prime Day low. If you've got a camera, tablet or gaming handheld that could use more space, this is a good time to grab some extra storage.

Bose SoundLink Flex

One of our top Bluetooth speakers, the Bose SoundLink Flex, is down to $129 at Adoramam, Target and directly from Bose right now. That matches the price it hit during Amazon's recent sale. The Flex is compact, but manages to give bright, dynamic sound and offers a surprising amount of bass for its size. It plays for 12 hours on a charge and can even pair with other Bose speakers for stereo sound.

Kasa Matter Smart Plug

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Kasa Matter Smart Plug KP125M (2-Pack) $30 $40 Save $10 TP-Link Kasa's Matter-enabled smart plug works with all four smart home platforms and is currently down to $30 for a two-pack after a 20 percent discount and a clickable $2 coupon. $30 at Amazon

A few different Kasa smart plugs are currently on sale at Amazon, including the Kasa KP125M, which is our pick for a Matter-enabled plug in our guide to smart plugs. Usually $40 for a two-pack, the sale drops it to $30 after a discount and a clickable coupon. Matter connectivity means it'll work with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings and Google Home, so whichever voice assistant you prefer should be supported. In our tests it paired easily (though required a few extra steps for Apple's system) and stayed reliably connected.

The Kasa EP25 plug is our top pick overall and also connects to all four major smart home eco systems. It's currently $38 for a four-pack after a 24 percent discount.

Apple MacBook Air M1

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget Apple MacBook Air M1 $750 $999 Save $249 This matches the lowest price we've seen for the base model of Apple's M1 MacBook Air. $750 at Amazon $750 at Best Buy

The lowest price on a MacBook in Apple's current lineup is on the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip, which is down to just $750 at both Amazon and at Best Buy for the 256GB base model. That matches the lowest price we've seen, including what it went for during Amazon's Prime Day. It's the budget pick in our MacBook buyer’s guide, and the one we recommend to students or anyone who needs a reliable machine for casual computing. It earned a high score of 94 in our review in part thanks to the performance of the M1 chip, which is responsive, launching and running apps effortlessly while conserving the battery life.

Apple MacBook Air M2

If you want the newer M2 chip in your MacBook Air, you can grab the base model of that machine from B&H Photo for $999. That matches the lowest price we've tracked for the 256GB base model and $100 savings. We gave the ultraportable an impressive 96 in our review, calling it a “near-perfect Mac.” It has a Liquid Retina display, a quad speaker array and a battery that lasted over 16 hours in our video tests. For ports, you get two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack and a MagSafe charging port.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

Samsung Samsung 32" Smart Monitor M8 $600 $700 Save $100 Samsung's new M8 display is on sale for $600. $600 at Amazon

Samsung's 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor is part computer monitor and part smart TV, meaning it can do everything a monitor can do when hooked up to a PC, but you may never need to do that. All on its own, it can stream Netflix, Disney+, Peacock and other services just by connecting to your WiFi. The included Microsoft 365 programs means you can compose and edit docs, browse the web and build some Excel sheets with no additional computer required. It can also act as your smart home display to control your smart devices and keep tabs on your connected cams and doorbells.

This is a refreshed version of the M8 that Samsung launched at CES in 2022 and right now it's $100 off at Amazon, making it $600 instead of $700.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $249 $299 Save $50 While not an all-time low, this is a $50 discount for the "best noise cancellation" pick in our guide to the best wireless earbuds. $249 at Amazon $249 at B&H Photo

We think the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer the best noise cancellation you can buy and recommend them in our guide. The buds are back down to $249 at both Amazon and directly from Bose. That's a price they've hit many times before, but matches their all time low. Just remember that they don't offer wireless charging and don't have multipoint connectivity, meaning you can only pair with one device at a time.

Powerbeats Pro

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Powerbeats Pro $160 $250 Save $90 One of our favorite sets of buds for working out is a little older at this point, but down to a low price of $160 instead of $250. $160 at Target

We named the Powerbeats Pro the most comfortable option in our guide to workout headphones. The controls are intuitive, iOS integration is great and the comfortable, behind-the-ear hooks are easy to get in place and stay put (though they can interfere with sunglasses). We gave them an Engadget score of 86 when they came out in 2019. They're a little older at this point and the over-ear design doesn't block out any noise but they're currently $90 off the MSRP, which is around $40 less than what they've been going for lately and matches their Prime Day sale price on Amazon.

Headspace

Headspace Annual Plan Headspace Headspace Annual Plan $49 $70 Save $21 Nab a year of breathing exercises, guided meditations and pep talks with the Headspace app for 30 percent off. $49 at Headspace

We've recommended Headspace a few times in our guides because it's an intuitive app that can actually help you relax. If you take a minute out of your day and cue up a breathing exercise or guided meditation you may very well find that your shoulders release back down from up around your ears. Right now a year-long subscription is 30 percent off, making it $49 instead of $70. There's far more content than any typical person will get through and new sessions are added continuously.

TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System

Best for most people Photo by Daniel Cooper / Engadget TP-Link Deco AXE5400 WiFi 6E Mesh System (Deco XE75) $330 $400 Save $70 We think this mesh WiFi system balances power with ease of use and right now the set is 27 percent off. $330 at Amazon

If your WiFi connectivity could use a boost, it may be time to invest in an mesh router system. The top pick from our guide, TP-Link’s Deco XE75, is currently down to $330 for the three-pack instead of its usual $400. That's not quite an all time low, as it went for $10 less during last year's Black Friday deals and the most recent Prime Day sale, but is still a tidy discount. The set will cover up to 7,200 square feet but if you don't need that much coverage, the single unit and two-unit packs are also on sale, though aren't as steeply discounted. We like the Deco XE75 because the WiFi 6E routers support all three wireless bands (including the 6GHz band) and offers a great mix of power, user-friendliness and affordability — particularly when it's discounted. You can read our full review here.

iRobot Roomba s9+

iRobot Roomba s9+ $600 $1,000 Save $400 iRobot's advanced robot vacuum is once more down to its best price. $600 at Amazon

Our top pick for a premium robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba s9+, has returned to it's record low of $600 at Amazon. That's a 40 percent discount and matches the sale price from Prime Day. Engadget's Valentina Palladino found it to be a powerful machine that was better than most at navigating around furniture and other objects and despite having excellent suction, it actually moves faster than its cheaper sibling, the j7. It also looks pretty premium, with its copper accents and sleek design. The self-emptying base means less involvement from you and the setup only takes a few minutes so it can quickly get to work making your floors cleaner.

