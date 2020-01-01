The Morning After: Next-gen consoles are real big

Tiktok stays for another week — read more about that below — but can we talk about how huge the PlayStation 5 looks? We’re talking bigger than the Xbox Series X, PS3 and the first Xbox. Sony has spelled out the dimensions itself: 15.4 inches in length, 10.2-inch depth and 4.1-inch thickness. That looks something like this:

There’s not much more to say, except it’s probably time to see if your entertainment console / TV stand can handle the footprint of next-gen gaming. That is, if you were able to pre-order one.

— Mat

TikTok will also create an education fund, much to its surprise.

Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

TikTok appears to have avoided a US ban at the last minute... probably. President Trump has agreed to a deal “in concept” that theoretically allays US security issues while letting it operate in the country. True to earlier discussions, Oracle and Walmart would claim a 20 percent investment stake in a newly formed TikTok Global company, which will run the social video service’s business in the US and “most of the users” worldwide.

More consoles will be available soon.

Square Enix says the next patches will focus on quality-of-life improvements.

Square Enix has rolled out a huge update for Marvel’s Avengers, fixing issues affecting the game on consoles and PC. In fact, it’s meant to address over 1,000 bugs that players came across in the past two weeks. The lengthy changelog includes fixes for serious issues that prevent progression.

Since the fixes may well come with their own issues, Square Enix is encouraging players to report bugs on a dedicated thread on Reddit. Also, not a good sign: The company has advised players to stop refreshing their Weekly Challenges if they see a missing one as it may result in a crash. Continue reading.