While supply still isn’t quite meeting demand for the newest consoles, neither Sony or Microsoft are staying still. For Xbox, its Game Pass has benefited from two waves of games from EA and now-Microsoft-owned Bethesda, while PlayStation has countered with a handful of free games, both AAA and indie, and given us another glimpse into the future of PSVR.

Sony

Sony’s new VR controllers look more like orbs (or an old mobile logo) than the Move wands of old, ensuring next-gen PSVR should at least feel more like rival VR platforms including Oculus and HTC’s Vive. Like the PS5’s DualSense controller, expect adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, and there’s also finger-touch detection that will allow you to interact with your virtual worlds by pointing. Instead of the glowing orbs of the old Move controllers, all controller tracking will be done by the headset itself, which could make for a more stable and precise VR experience — when it eventually gets here.

Sony warned earlier this year that you won't see its new VR headset in 2021, so that should hold true for these controllers too.

-Mat Smith

A Perseverance recording offers up the red planet’s sound of the road.

NASA

We can probably blame the metal wheels, but the Perseverance rover’s 90-foot drive in Jezero Crater on March 7th didn’t sound chill at all. You'll hear the rover's wheels crunching over the surface, alongside the bangs and creaks of very expensive space equipment. The original recording also contains a high-pitched scratching, which Perseverance's engineering team is still trying to figure out. According to them, the sounds could've been made by the mobility system itself, or may be due to electromagnetic interference. Take a listen for yourself. Continue reading.

'Ready For' is the company's take on Samsung's Dex for Edge Plus users.

A decade after the Atrix 4G Laptop Dock failed to change the world, Motorola is taking another stab at turning your phone into a computer. By way of an Android 11 update, Edge Plus users on Verizon can now connect the handset to a bigger screen for a desktop-style experience in the vein of Samsung's Dex . This means you'll be able to access all the productivity, gaming and streaming apps on your phone and view them on a monitor or TV — and even utilize a mouse or keyboard. Continue reading.

Is it time to upgrade from your Blue Yeti mic?

Engadget

Everyone’s starting a podcast. But how can you up your game when you’ve got the basics down? How do you bring that NPR feel to your 12-part deep dive on Nando’s? James Trew, who talks a lot about mics, audio and podcast quirks he hates, has a guide to upgrading your podcasting setup, from mics to interfaces. And he doesn’t stop there. We have part two of the guide coming next week. Continue reading.

It's here to feed your addiction one more time.

NBC

You'll have at least one opportunity to marathon the series without considering another subscription. NBC’s Peacock is streaming every episode of The Office for free for one week starting March 18th, including new "Superfan" episodes (that is, with added footage) and behind-the-scenes videos. Until now, only the first two seasons have been available to watch for free (with ads) on Peacock. Continue reading.

A sustainable alternative to typical artificial leather.

Stella McCartney

This two-piece bustier from Stella McCartney uses panels of recycled nylon attached to panels of Mylo’s Unleather. It’s a mycelium leather taken from the root system of fungi and promises to behave, and look, like animal leather, without the same environmental and ethical cost.

Unfortunately, this first outfit won't be available to buy, but it is the second product McCartney’s made with the faux leather substitute. She designed a version of her Falabella bag in the material back in 2018, which went on display at the V&A Museum in London, UK. Continue reading.

But it has to overcome some hurdles first.

Engadget

Oppo’s X 2021 has a conventional 6.7-inch smartphone screen that transforms into a mini-tablet-like 7.4-inch screen, with the former offering better portability, and the latter a better experience for videos, reading, gaming and multitasking. Because the screen rolls out, it should also avoid the creases found in other foldable screen devices. Engadget Chinese’ Editor-in-Chief Richard Lai spent some time playing with Oppo’s proof of concept. Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Barnes & Noble's new Nook tablet will be revealed soon

New NFL rights deal hands Thursday Night Football to Amazon

'Among Us' map The Airship arrives on March 31st

AT&T blames net neutrality law for HBO Max counting against data caps

BMW offers a first look at its production i4 electric sedan

Google's plan to block third-party cookies has drawn attention from the DoJ

'The Lonely Assassins' is the best Doctor Who game ever made

Amazon Fire TV's free news app now boasts stations in 88 cities

Google Chrome's real-time captions are now available on PC and Mac