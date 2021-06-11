One of 2021’s best digital art software is 50 percent off

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Art software is as expensive as it is useful. Commonly used programs gain their popularity by offering creators an extensive toolset full of brushes and pens that appeal to any artistic style. However, this is just the bare minimum. The most successful software also features built-in resources such as layers, filters and drawing tablet support, but all that typically comes at a cost. If you’re looking for an app that offers these settings at an affordable price, you’ll want to consider TwistedBrush Pro.

TwistedBrush Pro Studio 24 by Pixarra is a design program that gives artists broad functionality, earning it 4.5 out of 5 stars from users on Capterra. The app retails for a reasonable $99, which is competitive considering Adobe apps charge a recurring subscription fee. However, you can purchase TwistedBrush Pro right now for $50 , or around 50 percent off.

TwistedBrush Pro Studio 24 comes with more than 9,000 brushes in a variety of styles ranging from simple and multi-functional chisels and pens to impressive stamps that give you a whole city skyline in one click or stroke. If the included brushes are not suited to your art, then you can create your own with the brush effects system.

TwistedBrush gives you control over layers, transparency and mask support so you'll be able to easily toggle through the different stages of your art or editing project. You'll also be able to use over 200 image processing filters for quick results. For other customization options, TwistedBrush gives you access to different paper types, drawing guides and automated solutions. You can even incorporate clips into your work as seamlessly as you would use any of the brushes.

Start creating your art using a massive array of tools and resources with TwistedBrush Pro Studio. Normally $99, this diverse art program is currently on sale for just $50 .

