Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Twitter is considering subscriptions amid an advertising slump

It's in the early stages of exploring new revenue streams.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
84 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NEW DELHI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 12: Twitter CEO and Co Founder, Jack Dorsey addresses students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), on November 12, 2018 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Amal KS/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Twitter just had a successful quarter in one sense, with a huge surge in user numbers as the pandemic truly took hold. It hit 186 million monetizable daily active users between April and June (up 34 percent year-over-year), but it had an operating loss of $124 million during the quarter as ad revenue slowed.

With that in mind, the company says it’s looking into other revenue streams beyond advertising, which could include some form of subscriptions. It’s in the very early stages of exploring those models, however, and it doesn’t expect to generate revenue from other types of products this year.

CEO Jack Dorsey said on an earnings call Thursday (via CNN) that "you will likely see some tests this year" of different approaches. He noted that he has "a really high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter,” however. "We want to make sure any new line of revenue is complementary to our advertising business," Dorsey said.

It’s unclear what types of revenue-driving products and subscription services Twitter has in mind. Without speculating too much, we could see an option to remove ads from the platform for a monthly fee, for instance.

In this article: twitter, subscription, revenue, advertising, business, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
84 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

View
Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

View
Corning says its latest Gorilla Glass can survive a two-meter drop

Corning says its latest Gorilla Glass can survive a two-meter drop

View
A new 'Fable' game is coming to Xbox Series X and PC

A new 'Fable' game is coming to Xbox Series X and PC

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr