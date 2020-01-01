Twitter is considering subscriptions amid an advertising slump

Twitter just had a successful quarter in one sense, with a huge surge in user numbers as the pandemic truly took hold. It hit 186 million monetizable daily active users between April and June (up 34 percent year-over-year), but it had an operating loss of $124 million during the quarter as ad revenue slowed.

With that in mind, the company says it’s looking into other revenue streams beyond advertising, which could include some form of subscriptions. It’s in the very early stages of exploring those models, however, and it doesn’t expect to generate revenue from other types of products this year.