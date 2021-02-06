Vizio's new soundbars include multiple options with Dolby Atmos

If part of your summer to-do list includes upgrading the audio in your living room, Vizio has a few new options that fit a variety of needs. The company's rotating Elevate soundbar still sits atop the audio lineup, packed with 18 total speakers along with two satellites, a wireless 8-inch subwoofer and Chromecast built-in. The main attraction here are the channels in the main soundbar that face forward for stereo or 5.1, but rotate upward for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to give the sound more height. Of course, the Elevate is $1,000 (though we've seen it on sale a few times), so you'll have to invest significantly to impress your friends there.

In 2020, Vizio renamed its soundbar lines to match its mid-range TVs, giving them M-Series and V-Series labels. The pricier M-Series is where you'll need to look for Atmos and DTS:X, and the company is adding two new options here this summer. First, the M512a-H6 offers a 5.1.2 audio setup with two upfiring speakers as part of its 11 total drivers. It includes two satellites and a 6-inch wireless subwoofer for the low-end tone. Vizio is also adding the M215a-J6 to the M-Series, offering Atmos and DTS:X in a 2.1 configuration that includes a 5-inch wireless sub. Both the M512a and M215a pack an HDMI eARC connection and voice control compatibility. The M512a is scheduled to ship in July for $450, while the M215a doesn't yet have an on-sale date. When it does arrive, you can expect to pay $300 for one.

Vizio M512a-H6 soundbar Vizio

Vizio is also adding a couple of new options to the V-Series this summer. The V21t-J8 is a "compact" 2.1-channel setup with a 4.5-inch wireless subwoofer while the V20-J8 is just the soundbar without a dedicated sub. You won't find Atmos or DTS:X on the V-Series, but these do support DTS Digital Surround and both DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for virtualization. They're also voice control compatible with external devices and have a single HDMI (ARC) input. Both of these models will go on sale in August with the V21t priced at $150 and the V20 at $100.

These four new models join existing M-Series and V-Series products that range from $100 to $350. While the V-Series does offer soundbars with 5.1-channel audio, you'll want to look to the M-Series for Atmos and DTS:X. The company's soundbars fully integrate with its TVs, so the audio settings for the speakers are available inside the menu on the display. Vizio's current lineup now features 13 total options with these new additions, so there's a lot of variety that should cater to the needs of most TV setups.