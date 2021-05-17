Login
'Watch Dogs: Legion' will add a 60 FPS performance mode for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The game's newest update will also fix bugs related to DLC character Mina.
Saqib Shah
S. Shah|05.17.21
@eightiethmnt

May 17th, 2021
In this article: Xbox Series S, news, gaming, Watch Dogs Legion, PS5, Ubisoft, Xbox Series x, Video games
Watch Dogs: Legion
Ubisoft

Watch Dogs: Legion is joining the growing list of games to get a next-gen performance boost. Ubisoft has announced that the anarchic adventure will support 60 frames per second (FPS) on PS5 and Xbox Series X as part of its upcoming 4.5 title update. Despite being billed as a next-gen launch game with ray-tracing and 4K resolution, Legion ran at a locked 30 FPS on Sony and Microsoft's latest consoles. 

As Kotaku points out, fans may have already caught wind of the upgrade as Ubisoft teased the 60 FPS mode during a Reddit AMA in April. Understandably, the developer said this is "one of the biggest requests from our next-gen console players." Ubisoft has also rolled out next-gen updates for other popular titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege, which targets 120 FPS at a dynamic 4K resolution. 

Legion's 4.5 update also addresses a slew of bugs related to playable hero Mina Sidhu, a DLC character introduced in the 4.0 title update earlier this month. In addition, Ubisoft is adding a new Tactical Op called Project OMNI. The developer hasn't confirmed a release date for the new update and it said the patch notes will be revealed closer to launch.

