The best deals we found this week: $100 off the MacBook Pro M1 and more

Buy the MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon - $1,199 Buy the MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $949

iPad Air

Dana Wollman / Engadget

A few colors of the latest iPad Air are back down to $559 at Amazon. This discount has come and gone since the year began, and it’s typically attached to certain color options. Since the discount usually doesn’t stick around for long, now’s the time to grab the Air if you’ve had your eye on it. We gave it a score of 90 for its fast performance and WiFi speeds, good battery life and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. It’s also compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which happens to still be on sale right now.

Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $559

AirPods

Chris Velazco / Engadget

Apple’s standard AirPods with the wired charging case are down to $120 at Amazon. While that’s $20 more than their all-time low, it’s the best deal we’re seen since Black Friday. These buds earned a score of 84 from us for their improved wireless performance, good battery life and convenient pairing with Apple’s H1 chip. If you’d rather invest in the better-sounding AirPods Pro, they’re also on sale right now for $200.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $120 Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $200

Vizio OLED TVs

Vizio

You can still snag a few Vizio H1 OLED TVs for less at Best Buy: the 55-inch is down to $1,000 while the 65-inch is down to $1,500. These are both 4K smart TVs that support Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and DTS Virtual X surround sound. They also have HDMI 2.1 connections and Vizio’s ProGaming Engine, which automatically optimizes settings for console gameplay.

Buy 55-inch Vizio OLED at Best Buy - $1,000 Buy 65-inch Vizio OLED at Best Buy - $1,500

Kindle e-readers

Engadget

Amazon’s Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite are on sale for $65 and $95, respectively. While not all-time lows, these are the best prices we’ve seen on the e-readers since the holiday shopping season. We gave the basic Kindle a score of 91 for its sleeker design and improved contrast display, while the Paperwhite earned a score of 95 for its waterproof design and new Audible support.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $65 Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $95

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

The Ring Fit Adventure pack is $10 off, bringing it down to $70. It’s a role-playing game in which exercise moves your custom character forward, allowing you to explore new worlds and defeat enemies by squatting, lunging, jogging in place and more. If you’re itching for a new way to work out inside, this is a great one.

Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon - $70

Sony WH-1000XM4

Billy Steele / Engadget

Our favorite pair of wireless headphones, Sony’s WH-1000XM4, are down to $278 across the web. That’s an all-time low that we haven’t seen since the holiday shopping season. We gave the XM4 a score of 94 for their updated design, powerful ANC, excellent audio quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Adorama - $278

New deal additions

iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular)

If you’re looking to make the iPad Pro your daily driver, a few specced-out models are on sale at Amazon. The 11-inch, WiFi + Cellular version with 512GB of storage has fallen to $1,186.55 (thanks for a few automatically applied coupons) and the 12.9-inch, WiFi + Cellular version with the same amount of storage is $100 off, bringing it down to $1,349. We gave the iPad Pro a score of 83 for its solid performance, LiDAR support and new iPadOS features like trackpad support.

Buy iPad Pro (11-inch) at Amazon - $1,186.55 Buy iPad Pro (12.9-inch) at Amazon - $1,349

Razer Valentine’s Day bundles

If your partner is in need of some new gaming gear, Razer has a number of peripheral bundles on sale for Valentine’s Day. The best value sets are likely the keyboard-and-mouse combos, like the “make love, and war” bundle that includes the BlackWidow V3 keyboard and the DeathAdder V2 mouse for $130, but there are a ton to choose from. You can also use the code VDAY21 to get an exclusive gift when you place an order of $129 or more.

Shop Razer Valentine’s Day bundles

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The excellent Galaxy Watch Active 2 is down to $199 right now, which is $50 off its normal price. That’s not quite its Black Friday price (around $175) but it’s still a good deal if you’re on the market for an Android-friendly smartwatch. We gave the wearable a score of 85 for its touch-sensitive bezel, upgraded sensors and handy, easy-to-use Tizen OS.

Buy Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Amazon - $199 Buy Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Best Buy - $199

Xbox Live Gold membership (6 months)

A 6-month membership to Xbox Live Gold is $7 off at Newegg right now when you use the code EMCESEU26 at checkout. If you don’t want to commit to a full year of the service for $60, this is a good way to get the benefits for some time while saving a bit of cash.

Buy Xbox Live Gold at Newegg - $33

Tile Slim

The Tile Slim is $6 off at Amazon, bringing it to a record low of $24. This Bluetooth tracker is designed to fit into your wallet or other thin space so you can keep track of it via the accompanying mobile app. It has a three-year battery inside, plus a waterproof design and a wireless range of 200 feet.

Buy Tile Slime at Amazon - $24

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.