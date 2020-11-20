This week's best deals: $350 Apple Watch Series 6 and more Black Friday sales

Buy Series 6 (GPS) at Amazon - $350 Buy Series 6 (GPS + LTE) at Amazon - $450

MacBook Air (M1)

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Not even a week after release, the new MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip has been discounted by $50. You can get the gold 512GB model for $1,199, down from $1,249. We were able to review the new laptop and gave it a score of 94 for its incredibly fast performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad, and new fanless design.

Buy MacBook Air at Amazon - $1,199

MacBook Pro (M1) and Mac Mini (M1)

Apple

The rest of Apple’s new M1 lineup has also been discounted on Amazon. The MacBook Pro has fallen to $1,250 while the Mac Mini is down to $670. While these are not huge discounts, they are significant considering Apple only announced these devices last week and they’re the first with the company’s ARM-based M1 system-on-chip design.

Buy MacBook Pro (256GB) at Amazon - $1,250 Buy Mac Mini at Amazon - $670

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon

A number of Fire TV devices have been discounted as Amazon kicks off its Black Friday sales. The best deal right now is on the new Fire TV Stick, which has dropped to $28. It’s 50 percent more powerful than the previous model and now comes with Dolby Atmos support and an Alexa voice remote. You can also grab the Fire TV Stick Lite for $18, the Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 and the Fire TV Recast for $130.

Buy All-new Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $28 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $30 Buy Fire TV Recast at Amazon - $130

Amazon Kindle

Engadget

Amazon’s classic e-reader is back to an all-time low of $60. The standard Kindle doesn’t have a few of the advanced hardware features that the Kindle Paperwhite has, but it’s still a great little reading device with an e-paper screen that’s much easier on the eyes than a regular tablet display. We gave it a score of 91 for its new front light, improved contrast display and refined design.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $60

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The 128GB model of the Galaxy S20+ 5G is $250 off right now, bringing it to $950. It has a few differences from the S20 Ultra, with the biggest being its camera system, but we actually think it’s better for most people than the Ultra’s shooters. We gave it a score of 87 for its one-hand-friendly design, lovely display and long battery life.

Buy Galaxy S20+ 5G at Amazon - $950

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung

Although the Galaxy S20 FE came out in September, it’s already discounted by $150 at various retailers. This handset isn’t as premium as the standard Galaxy S20s or the Note 20 series, but it has a 6.5-inch, 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 128GB of storage. Samsung also included a Snapdragon 865 processor, 4,500mAh battery and an impressive triple-lens, rear-camera array.

Buy Galaxy S20 FE at Amazon - $550 Buy Galaxy S20 FE at B&H - $550 Buy Galaxy S20 FE at Best Buy - $550

OnePlus 8 Pro

Engadget

Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are on sale as part of an early Black Friday sale. The 8 is down to $599 while the 8 Pro dropped to $799 — and you can get a free pair of OnePlus Buds if you order directly from OnePlus. We gave the 8 Pro a score of 88 for its phenomenal screen, good performance, 5G support and new lightweight design.

Buy OnePlus 8 at OnePlus - $599 Buy OnePlus 8 Pro bundle at OnePlus - $799 Buy OnePlus 8 Pro at Amazon - $799

Bose 700 headphones

Billy Steele / Engadget

Some of our favorite wireless headphones, the Bose 700, are back down to $299 — an all-time low that we haven’t seen since August. We gave the 700s a score of 90 for their comfortable design, excellent active noise-cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls.

Buy Bose 700 at Amazon - $299 Buy Bose 700 at Best Buy - $299

New deal additions

Just Dance 2021

If you’re looking for a Switch game that can inspire physical activity, Just Dance 2021 is a good option and it’s on sale today only for $30. Not only can you dance to what you like by creating your own playlists, but you can also play with up to six people by using the companion mobile app — no additional Switch controllers required.

Buy Just Dance 2021 at Amazon - $30

Aukey 10,000mAh portable charger

Aukey’s 10,000mAh portable battery pack with foldable kickstand is down to $27 when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code SVQJ4G5P at checkout. It’s a handy stocking-stuffer that lets you more easily use your phone to watch videos while charging thanks to the built-in kickstand that props it up. We also like that it has extra USB ports, so you can use it as a wireless charger or a standard, wired charging brick.

Buy Aukey portable battery pack at Amazon - $27

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.