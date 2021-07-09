This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's iPad Air and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A bunch of gadgets went on sale this week, from Apple products to streaming devices. The latest iPad Air is $100 off at Amazon, bringing it down to an all-time low of $500. Plus, you can still grab a pair of AirPods Pro for $190 and this year's Apple TV 4K with 64GB of storage of $180. If you're more of a Roku person, many of the company's streaming gadgets are on sale — including the Roku Streambar, which is down to $99. And those looking for a new TV can save hundreds on some of the latest OLED sets from LG, Sony and Samsung in Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale. Here are the best tech deals we found this week that you can still get today.

iPad Air

Dana Wollman/Engadget

The latest iPad Air is down to the best price we've seen it, just $500 for the base model. That's $100 off its normal price and a great deal on what we think is the best iPad for most people. We gave the slab a score of 90 for its fast performance, speedy WiFi, healthy battery life and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Buy iPad Air (64GB) at Amazon - $500 Buy iPad Air (256GB) at Amazon - $639

Buy iPad Air (64GB, cellular) at Amazon - $629 Buy iPad Air (256GB, cellular) at Amazon - $780

Best Buy Black Friday in July sale

LG

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale runs through this weekend and, while there are a bunch of gadgets on sale, OLED TVs stand out with some of the best prices. The retailer knocked hundreds of dollars off the latest LG OLED sets and you can also save on Sony and Samsung TVs, too.

Shop Black Friday in July sale

AirPods Pro

Billy Steele / Engadget

The AirPods Pro are back on sale for $190, or $60 off their normal price. While not a record low, it's still one of the best sale prices we've seen all year. The AirPods Pro earned a score of 87 for their improved audio quality, comfortable fit, solid ANC and IPX4 water resistance.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $190

10.2-inch iPad

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is still on sale for $299, or $30 off its normal price. It's arguably the best iPad for new tablet owners and we liked its improved performance, familiar design and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Amazon - $299

MacBook Air M1

The latest MacBook Air M1 is down to $899 at Amazon, or $100 off its regular price. It's one of the best laptops for most people, and the M1 chipset only makes it a better buy. The Air M1 earned a score of 94 from us for its incredibly fast performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad, good battery life and lack of fan noise.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $899

Apple TV 4K (64GB)

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The 2021 Apple TV 4K with 64GB of storage is nearly $20 off right now, bringing it down to $180. This deal represents a new record-low price on the set-top box, and it lets you get the extra-storage model for the original price of the base model. We gave the Apple TV 4K a score of 90 for its excellent new Siri remote, improved performance, HomeKit integration and support for Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Buy Apple TV 4K (64GB) at Amazon - $180

Roku sale

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

A bunch of Roku devices are on sale at Amazon, including the Roku Streambar, which is down to a record low of $99. This compact soundbar is a convenient gadget to get if you want to upgrade your home theater system without spending a ton of money. We gave it a score of 86 for its space-saving design, Dolby Audio support and built-in 4K streaming technology. If you want to spend even less, a handful of Roku streamers have been discounted, including the Express ($25) and the Streaming Stick+ ($39).

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $99 Buy Roku Express at Amazon - $25 Buy Roku Express 4K+ at Amazon - $29 Buy Roku Streaming Stick+ at Amazon - $39

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer is down to $98 at Amazon, or more than $50 off its normal price. You're getting 11 cooking modes with this appliance, including air fry, dehydrate, bake, broil and more, plus most of the accessories needed to try out all of the presets. While we have seen this model on sale for $79 around Black Friday, this is the best price we've seen on Amazon all year.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Amazon - $98

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4

The Thermapen Mk4 has been discounts to $69 as ThermoWorks makes room for the new Thermapen One thermometer. The Mk4 is the best instant-read thermometer we've used so far —the backlit display makes it easy to read in almost any situation and the display rotates depending on how you're holding the pen. Plus, you never have to remember to turn it off because the pen automatically turns on when you pick it up and will shut off after some time of no use.

Buy Thermapen Mk4 at ThermoWorks - $69

Virgin Galactic sweepstakes

In Omaze's latest giveaway, you can win two seats on one of the first Virgin Galactic flights to space. In addition, you'll go on a tour of Spaceport America in New Mexico with Richard Branson. You don't have to pay to enter, but funds from all paid entries will support Space for Humanity, an organization that hopes to make space more accessible for all.

Enter to win at Omaze

Gaming PC sweepstakes

Omaze is giving away another $20,000 to build your ultimate gaming PC. This sweepstakes is free to enter, but funds donated with purchased entries will benefit Schools on Wheels, an organization that provides free tutoring and mentoring services to children experiencing homelessness across Southern California.

Enter to win at Omaze

Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

New tech deals

Mirror

Mirror's summer sale knocks $400 off its high-tech fitness system when using the code JULY400 at checkout. The discount breaks down to $150 off the mirror device itself, plus free delivery and installation. Just know that the sale is only on the product itself, not on the subscription needed to take the Mirror's fitness classes.

Buy Mirror - $1,345

Eufy SpaceView Pro baby monitor

Eufy's SpaceView Pro baby monitor kit is down to $130, or $40 off its normal price. It comes with one camera that's capable of shooting 720p video, and one video receiver that lets you see what your kid's up to at all times. In addition to the camera's 330-degree pan and 110-degree tilt capabilities, we also appreciate the display's 12-hour battery life when kept on.

Buy SpaceView Pro at Amazon - $130

Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit's Charge 4 tracker is back down to its record-low price of $100. If the smartwatch life isn't for you, this might be a good fit because it does a good job marrying fitness tracking with handy smart features. We gave it a score of 82 for its accurate built-in GPS, standard Fitbit Pay and multi-day battery life.

Buy Charge 4 at Amazon - $100

Arturia Destination: Sound sale

Arturia has knocks 50 percent off all of its individual software titles through August 8. That means you can get some of our favorite music software, including Pigments and Analog Labs, for $99 each. This is a good opportunity to add new synths and other software instruments to your collection for less.

Shop Arturia sale

Board games

A number of our favorite board games are on sale at Amazon, including Codenames for $11 and Star Wars: Outer Rim for $43. While you may be spending more time out of the house this summer, now's a good time to stock up on some new games to get you through the colder fall and winter months.

Buy Codenames at Amazon - $11 Buy Star Wars: Outer Rim at Amazon - $43

NordVPN

One of our recommended VPNs is running a good sale on a two-year subscription. You can sign up for NordVPN for only $89 for the first two years, which comes out to $44.50 per year — and an additional summer promotion adds three free months on top of that. We like NordVPN for its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

Sign up for NordVPN (two years) - $89

