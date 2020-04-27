This weekend Westworld will wrap up another mind-bending season of full of AI and robot mayhem, but the sci-fi show I’m looking forward to is on Amazon Prime. Upload comes from The Office (US) and Parks & Recreation creator Greg Daniels, telling the story of a man whose consciousness is uploaded into a simulation so he can live on after a car accident, and the young woman working in customer service at the hotel/afterlife he now resides in.

If that fails to satisfy your comedy needs, the Parks & Recreation crew will get together for a special episode, and gamers can choose between Sakura Wars or Streets of Rage 4. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).