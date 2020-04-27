Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: John P. Johnson/HBO

What's on TV this week: 'Westworld' season finale and 'Upload'

Also: A 'Parks & Rec' special and 'Streets of Rage 4.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
'Westworld'
Evan Rachel Wood - 'Westworld' John P. Johnson/HBO

This weekend Westworld will wrap up another mind-bending season of full of AI and robot mayhem, but the sci-fi show I’m looking forward to is on Amazon Prime. Upload comes from The Office (US) and Parks & Recreation creator Greg Daniels, telling the story of a man whose consciousness is uploaded into a simulation so he can live on after a car accident, and the young woman working in customer service at the hotel/afterlife he now resides in.

If that fails to satisfy your comedy needs, the Parks & Recreation crew will get together for a special episode, and gamers can choose between Sakura Wars or Streets of Rage 4. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Me and You and Everyone We Know

  • The Grand Budapest Hotel (Criterion)

  • Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge (4K)

  • Arrow (S8)

  • Just One of the Guys

  • The Assistant (VOD)

  • My Girl

  • My Girl 2

  • Lupin III: The Last Job

  • Radio Flyer

  • Sakura Wars (PS4)

  • Streets of Rage 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

  • Gears Tactics (PC)

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (PC, Xbox One)

  • Super Toy Cars 2 (Xbox One)

  • Gun Crazy (PS4, Switch)

  • Telling Lies (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

  • Moving Out (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

  • Arcade Spirits (PS4, Switch)

  • The Inner Friend (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Monday

  • Breeders (Season finale), FX, 10 PM

  • Dispatches from Elsewhere (season finale), AMC, 10 PM

  • American Dad, TBS, 10 PM

  • My Brilliant Friends, HBO, 10 PM

  • Songland, NBC, 10 PM

  • The Baker and the Beauty, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • Fraggle Rock!, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM

  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM

  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM

  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, 10 PM

  • For Life, ABC, 10 PM

  • Hot Ones: The Game Show (season finale), TruTV, 10:30 PM

  • The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Extracurricular (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Mrs America, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Normal People (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Summertime (S1), Hulu, 3 AM

  • A Secret Love, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Nadiya's Time to Eat (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Challenge, MTV, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM

  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM

  • AEW, TNT, 8 PM

  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM

  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM

  • Motherland, Freeform, 9 PM

  • H2O: the Molecule that Made Us Civilizations, PBS, 9 PM

  • Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM

  • Dave (season finale), FXX, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

  • What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM

  • Boomerang (season finale), BET, 10 & 10:30 PM

  • Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Ruthless BET+, 3 AM

  • Drifting Dragons (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Dangerous Lies, Netflix, 4 AM

  • Kevin Hart: What the Fit, YouTube, 3 AM

  • The Victims' Game (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Stream #With Me, YouTube, 3 AM

  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 9 AM

  • Katy Keene, CW, 8 PM

  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM

  • Parks & Recreation: The Paley Center Salutes, NBC, 8 PM

  • Who Wants to be a Millionaire: In the Hot Seat, ABC, 8 PM

  • A Parks & Recreation Special, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • Man With a Plan, CBS, 8:30 & 9 PM

  • We're Here, HBO, 9 PM

  • In the Dark, CW, 9 PM

  • Station 19, ABC, 9 PM

  • Broke, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Siren, Freeform, 10 PM

  • Council of Dads, NBC, 10 PM

  • How to Get Away with Murder, ABC, 10 PM

  • Better Things (season finale), FX, 10 PM

  • Cake (season finale), FXX, 10 PM

  • Vagrant Queen, Syfy, 11 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Upload (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Trying (S1), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Hollywood (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Almost Happy (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Into the Night (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Ghostwriter (season finale), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Be Our Chef, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Defending Jacob, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Reckonining (S1), Netflix, 3 MA

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Shop Class, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The King: Eternal Monarch, Netflix, 3 AM

  • All Day and a Night, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Get In, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Mrs. Serial Killer, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Harley Quinn, DC Universe, 9 AM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • Charmed (season finale), CW, 8 PM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM

  • Friday Night in with the Morgans, AMC, 10 PM

  • Betty (series premiere), HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • J-Style Trip, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Rugal, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Race: All-Star Series, ESPN2, 12 PM

  • Bad Education, HBO, 8 PM

  • Deadly Mile High Club, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice Awards 2020, Nick, 8 PM

Sunday

  • Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (season finale), HBO, 7:45 PM

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

  • The Wall, NBC, 8 PM

  • Psycho Escort, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Duncanville, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • The Last Dance, ESPN, 9 & 10 PM

  • Vida, Starz, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • Killing Eve, AMC/BBC America, 9 PM

  • Westworld (season finale), HBO, 9 PM

  • Billions (season premiere), Showtime, 9 PM

  • World On Fire, PBS, 9 PM

  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (season finale), NBC, 9 PM

  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

  • Insecure, HBO, 10:15 PM

  • Baptiste, PBS, 10 PM

  • Good Girls (season finale), NBC, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Showtime, 10 PM

  • Run, HBO, 10:45 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:15 PM

  • Rick & Morty (spring premiere), Cartoon Network, 11:30 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: mustseehdtv, listings, Streets of Rage 4, Upload, Westworld, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
