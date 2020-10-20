Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Windows apps will get improved web views thanks to Chromium support

WebView2 is now generally available for all Win32 C/C++ apps across Windows platforms.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

surface
Engadget

The WebView2 technology for Win32 C/C++ applications is now generally available for developers, Microsoft has announced in a blog post. As Thurrott notes, WebView2 is built on the Chromium version of Microsoft Edge unlike its predecessor, which was based on the company’s defunct proprietary browser engine. That means it uses the new Chromium-based Edge browser technology as a rendering engine to display the web content, such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript, developers embed in their native applications.

Microsoft first announced that it’s releasing WebView2 as part of Project Reunion at Build 2020 back in May when it made its preview version available. The technology’s general availability, the company says, gives developers “access to the latest web tech in both existing and new apps.” It added: “WebView2 lets you combine the ease and agility of developing for the web with the power of building a native desktop application.”

That said, the technology’s general availability is only for Win32 C/C++ apps across existing Windows versions — WebView2 for .NET is expected later this year, while the one for WinUI 3 (a framework developers can use to add modern menus and toolbar styles to any app) will be out after WinUI 3 itself comes out of preview in 2021.

In this article: Microsoft, Windows, app, Chromium, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

View
Google adds Nest Secure to its list of discontinued projects

Google adds Nest Secure to its list of discontinued projects

View
Apple will reportedly add 5G support for iPhone 12 in dual SIM mode

Apple will reportedly add 5G support for iPhone 12 in dual SIM mode

View
Living with TCL's 8-series 4K TV: Quality without paying for OLED

Living with TCL's 8-series 4K TV: Quality without paying for OLED

View
The SSC Tuatara has broken 330 mph and shattered a world speed record

The SSC Tuatara has broken 330 mph and shattered a world speed record

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr