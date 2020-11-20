Xbox Black Friday deals cut prices on Game Pass Ultimate and controllers

You’re also covered if you need an extra gamepad to play games with family, or if you just need a controller for another device. Microsoft will sell its latest-generation Xbox Wireless Controller for $40 between November 22nd and November 30th through outlets like Amazon or its own store, or $20 below the usual price. The deal applies regardless of your color choice.

And yes, there are deals on individual games. Microsoft is offering steep discounts on Xbox One, Series X and Series S titles, including brand new releases. Doom Eternal is down to just under $20, or a whopping two thirds below the usual $60 price. You can also get Watch Dogs Legion for $40, Marvel’s Avengers for $30, or the under-appreciated Star Wars: Squadrons for $24. Some of EA’s latest sports games are on sale, too, with FIFA 21 Champions Edition and NHL 21 down to $36 and Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition reduced to $44.

Don’t expect sales for the Xbox Series X and Series S themselves. Both are brand new systems, and Microsoft expects to sell every console it can make for the next several months. Even so, the Black Friday sale could be quite sweet. Game Pass Ultimate gives you a large library and cloud streaming with little effort — it might be just what you need while you’re stuck at home during the holidays.

