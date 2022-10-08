Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Meta Quest 2

You'll eventually have another way to access Xbox Cloud Gaming titles beyond consoles, PCs, tablets and phones. Microsoft is working with Meta to bring the service to the Meta Quest Store, which means it will be available on Meta Quest 2 headsets and perhaps even Meta Quest Pro.

A Game Pass Ultimate subscription is required to use Xbox Cloud Gaming. On Meta Quest 2, you'll be able to play console games from the service on a giant virtual 2D screen, so you won't actually be playing VR versions of them. What's more, you won't need to use the Quest 2 controllers either. You'll have the option to connect an Xbox controller to your Quest 2.

Microsoft and Meta haven't said exactly when Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available on the headset. However, they hope to share more details soon.