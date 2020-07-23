Latest in Gaming

Watch today’s Xbox Games Showcase in 11 minutes

Catch up on the latest trailers for ‘Halo Infinite,’ ‘Forza Motorsport’ and more.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Microsoft finally offered a closer look at some of the biggest titles coming to Xbox. During its Xbox Games Showcase, we got a long-awaited preview of gameplay from Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport and much, much more.

With Halo Infinite, we got a tantalizing look at what’s next for the franchise, with a lengthy look at campaign gameplay — and Master Chief’s new grappling hook. Also revealed: the first footage from Forza Motorsport, created specifically for the Xbox Series X and its low-latency controller. 

Micorosft also dropped a minute-long clip that confirms a new Fable title is in the works for Series X and Windows 10 PCs (though the announcement was frustratingly light on other details). Microsoft also previewed Tetris Effect, set to debut on Xbox later this year — complete with co-op and online multiplayer modes — along with Dragon Quest XI S, another first for the console.

Check out our 11-minute supercut for all the biggest highlights from the virtual showcase. 

In this article: XBOX, Xbox Series X, halo infinite, forza motorsport, fable, Microsoft, dragon quest xi s, Tetris Effect, news, gaming
