Watch today’s Xbox Games Showcase in 11 minutes

Microsoft finally offered a closer look at some of the biggest titles coming to Xbox. During its Xbox Games Showcase, we got a long-awaited preview of gameplay from Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport and much, much more.

With Halo Infinite, we got a tantalizing look at what’s next for the franchise, with a lengthy look at campaign gameplay — and Master Chief’s new grappling hook. Also revealed: the first footage from Forza Motorsport, created specifically for the Xbox Series X and its low-latency controller.