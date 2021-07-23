Microsoft offers discounts on hundreds of Xbox and PC games

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Xbox's Ultimate Game Sale has returned. Microsoft is offering deals on hundreds of Xbox and PC games and accessories over the next two weeks. Among the console titles you can save on are FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition and NBA 2K21 (75 percent off at $25 and $15 , respectively), Battlefield 1 Revolution ( $8 , down 80 percent) and Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition ( $45 , 55 percent off).

MLB The Show 21's standard Xbox One edition and Series X/S bundle have both been discounted by 35 percent to $39 and $55.24 respectively. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is half off at $30 , as is Assassin's Creed Valhalla . Other Xbox game deals include Mass Effect Legendary Edition (25 percent off, $45 ), Far Cry 5 (down 85 percent to $9 ), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition (discounted from $50 to $10 ) and Watch Dogs: Legion ( $20 , usually $60).

There are discounts on dozens of PC games as well. Gears 5, for instance, is down from $40 to $16 . You can also save on Yakuza: Like a Dragon ( $36 , 40 percent off), Control (half off at $15 ) and Halo: The Master Chief Collection (down from $40 to $20 ).

There are many more deals to check out on the Ultimate Game Sale pages for Xbox and PC . The sale runs until August 5th. Still, before you snap up any of the games on offer, it's worth checking whether you already have access to them through Xbox Game Pass or EA Play. There are details about that on each game's product page.

You'll also be able to save on PCs and accessories as part of the sale. Microsoft has cut the prices of several gaming PCs and laptops by up to $500. You can save up to $300 on the Razer Blade 15 , which starts at a sale price of $2,700. There are solid deals on VR headsets too, including the HTC Vive Cosmos and Vive Cosmos Elite, which have been discounted by $250 to $449 and $649 respectively.

