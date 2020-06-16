Yelp lets businesses share how they're enforcing COVID-19 safety precautions

As more parts of the world are “reopening,” people may be wondering how service could be different at a local store or restaurant. With this in mind, Yelp has made two major changes: the addition of a COVID-19 business updates section, and waitlist updates for restaurants. The features went live today and are meant to give consumers more information that will help them and staff stay healthy, Yelp said in an email.
Since late March, Yelp business pages have featured a COVID-19 banner in which businesses can communicate whether they’re temporarily closed, if they’ve adjusted their hours and how they’re operating. Now, the banner has been expanded to the “COVID-19 business updates section,” allowing businesses to share significantly more information. A business can post any updates to service, such as if it’s offering dine-in service, curbside pickup, or both. Businesses can also use the banner to inform customers of any safety measures they’re enacting, such as “enforcing social distancing, sanitizing between customers, mandating staff wear masks and/or gloves, providing hand sanitizer or contactless payment, and more.”