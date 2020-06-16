Yelp lets businesses share how they're enforcing COVID-19 safety precautions

Yelp

Yelp joins other apps that are making changes meant to keep users safe during the pandemic. Among changes Google Maps has added are alerts that show users coronavirus-related restrictions applicable to their route and a feature that helps healthcare workers find hotels. Uber is working on technology that would ensure drivers are wearing face masks. Instagram has tried to prevent the spread of coronavirus-related misinformation on the app by banning AR filters claiming to “diagnose” or “treat” coronavirus, and pointing users toward legitimate health resources.

Yelp’s waitlist feature has also undergone COVID-19 specific adjustments. If a restaurant uses a Yelp Waitlist Kiosk, customers can now use their phone to scan a QR code and join the waitlist instead of touching the screen. Customers can get a more accurate wait time estimate now that restaurants can manually adjust wait times during unexpected circumstances. Restaurants can also set a maximum seating capacity and will be alerted when the limit is approached or exceeded.

In March, Yelp committed $25 million in relief for restaurants and bars impacted by the pandemic. Its previous COVID-19-related updates included a “contact-free” delivery option on the app and GoFundMe donation buttons for small businesses -- The latter of which is no longer available after businesses were not allowed to “opt-in,” and many said they didn’t want a donation button.