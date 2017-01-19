LG teases the G6's launch for February

LG's not one to keep surprises back for its press conferences, so it's already spilled plenty of facts about the forthcoming G6. For instance, we know that the company has rowed back on modular design after the G5's lukewarm reception. The company has also said that the G6 will have an 18:9 display, meaning that it'll be a little taller than a regular 16:9 smartphone screen. At a guess, that extra height will be used to bring some split-display features over from LG's V10 and V20 devices, which had a second screen for notifications. LG also wanted to remind everyone that its new device won't catch fire, unlike some devices it could name from its more successful Korean rivals.

LG will also probably use the moment to show off its two new Android Wear smartwatches, that are expected to arrive a few weeks beforehand. Renders for both devices, running Android Wear 2.0, were leaked earlier this week, showing off the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style. The current thinking is that Google will host its own event to unveil its long-gestating operating system on February 9th, but you never can tell.