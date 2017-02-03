Show More Results

    The Engadget Podcast Ep 27: American Tune

    The ACLU, Adoptly and an immigration ban.
    Managing editor Dana Wollman and reviews editor Cherlynn Low join host Terrence O'Brien to discuss the biggest tech news of the week. First they'll debate OnePlus' benchmark scandal, then try to sort out why the ACLU is partnering with startup incubator Y Combinator and take the "artists" behind the Tinder for baby adoption Kickstarter to task. Finally it's another week of Trump talk as the panel addresses the impact of the recent immigration ban on the tech industry and how the political climate is impacting our social media habits.

    You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.

