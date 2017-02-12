Chance the Rapper wins the first Grammy for a streaming-only album

A Grammy win is the latest accolade for music streaming. Just over a year ago, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that it would begin counting streaming towards an album's gold and platinum certification. The industry's governing body had already been considering an individual track's streaming stats for the Digital Single Award.

The popularity of streaming services continues to grow, so record labels and the music industry as a whole are grappling with how to best embrace the most popular form of music consumption -- at least in the US. Streaming surpassed downloads as the biggest money maker for the US music industry in 2015 after it beat out CD sales for the first time the year before. Of course, the two sides still have to work out a royalty system that's mutually beneficial.