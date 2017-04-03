The Morning After: Monday, April 3rd 2017

HBO, Showtime and Starz for one price?

Apple hopes to sell premium TV channels in a bundle

Apple's attempts to offer its own TV service haven't panned out. However, it appears to have a Plan B: offer a bundle that includes just a handful of channels you can already watch on its devices. Recode sources understand that Apple is pitching a deal that would offer HBO, Showtime and Starz for one price. It's not certain whether or not you'd get a discount over the $35 per month it costs to subscribe to each network individually, but the focus would be on convenience. There's even talk of Apple potentially selling the bundle as a stand-alone product -- presumably, as more than just a collection of existing apps.

'PES 2017' allegedly uses his likeness without permission.

Soccer icon Maradona threatens to sue Konami for using his face

You may have been excited to see sports legend Diego Maradona in Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer 2017, but the superstar himself is... less than thrilled. Maradona has threatened to sue Konami for allegedly using his likeness in the game without permission.

The victim has also been subject to online bullying.

Police make first arrest in Facebook Live sexual assault case

Law enforcement is taking sweeping action following a horrific sexual assault streamed on Facebook's live broadcast feature. Chicago police report that they've made the first arrest in the case, bringing a 14-year-old boy into custody. There will be more arrests soon, according to the CPD, including a 15-year-old who's next in line. Details of the case are mostly under wraps beyond a connection between the victim and one of her attackers (their age prevents disclosing some of the facts). However, it's already clear that the livestream wasn't the end to the internet-based trauma.

Augmented reality meets old-school ink.The 'Archer' mobile game asks you to break out your printer

By their very nature, most augmented reality games are at least a little bit futuristic. The creators of Archer, however, are embracing the past. The Archer, P.I. mobile game will have you pointing your Android or iOS device at your TV, Facebook and even billboards to scan for clues to a hidden story inside Archer: Dreamland, the film noir-inspired eighth season of the animated series. If you want to claim your rewards and unlock every mystery, though, you'll also have to print and assemble physical objects based on what you see in the show.

