Amazon, ACLU back net neutrality 'day of action' on July 12th

Many of these outfits aren't strangers to this kind of public demonstration. There was a similar effort back in 2014. The difference, however, is the likelihood of finding receptive ears.

The earlier protest was held when Tom Wheeler was FCC Chairman and proved to be a staunch supporter of net neutrality. It's a different story under new Chairman Ajit Pai. He's a vocal opponent of many forms of internet regulation, and appears determined to implement net neutrality rollbacks at all costs, facts and public input be damned. The day of action may make the tech world's position clear, but it'll likely amount to symbolic resistance (much like the March for Science) rather than the practical variety.