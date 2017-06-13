The Morning After: Tuesday, June 13th 2017

A tough target to hitWho wants to buy Microsoft's Xbox One X?

Richard Lawler is already in -- once Microsoft showed Forza Motorsport 7 running in 4K it had at least one Xbox One X sale penciled in. But what about everyone else? The $500 system is lacking an edge in exclusives and promises extra power in areas that are tough to justify to people who haven't already bought into Ultra HD. And oh yeah, there's another Xbox One that's almost as good but costs half as much.

It's better to wait before jumping on Microsoft's powerhouse console.The Xbox One X will be great ... next year

Who wants to buy the Xbox One X, most powerful console ever made? Microsoft will have no problem persuading some hardcore gamers to shell out another $500 on November 7th. But, as we've argued, it's a tough sell for most shoppers. There simply isn't a compelling reason for existing Xbox One owners, or anyone who doesn't have a 4K TV, to take the plunge. And even if you're 4K-ready, there's still a clear lack of Xbox One X ready titles on the horizon and not even a hint at the new console's VR strategy.

Drop the DualShockSony unveils PlayLink to control PS4 games from your phone

Get ready for more party games that use your mobile device as a controller on PS4. That will be thanks to PlayLink, a new push from Sony that pulls in Android or iOS devices as controllers that work as keyboards, microphones, touchpads and more. One of the first games to use the technology will be Hidden Agenda, which lets a group of players decide how to proceed based on a secret vote. Other games on the way include the quiz game That's You and Singstar Celebration.

Sleek and small.A closer look at the Xbox One X

The world's most powerful console is surprisingly petite.

The Xbox Design Lab is coming to Europe, too.Microsoft's Xbox gamepads are more customizable than ever

Like the idea of customizing a controller in the Xbox Design Lab, but wish you could add a little more flair or (gasp) practical features? You just got your wish. Microsoft has added a slew of new customization options, including four new main colors, 11 thumbstick colors, metallic finishes on D-pads and triggers, and (most importantly) rubberized grips. Personalized gamepads are still expensive at $80, but you might feel like that money is better spent after this.

It's an excellent tablet with the potential to get even better.iPad Pro 10.5 review: Where execution and ambition meet

iPad Pros have always been great options for people who need high-powered tablets, and the new 10.5-inch model is no exception. Chris Velazco says it's a more exciting update than it might initially seem: The screen is bigger and brighter than before, and the new A10X Fusion chipset makes this model one of the most powerful in Apple's Pro lineup. Throw in an excellent primary camera and the same 10-hour battery life we've come to expect, and what's left is a great — albeit expensive — tablet for users who crave excellent performance. It still won't replace your laptop, but it might be able to soon. iOS 11 is set to launch this fall, and the update will make these new Pros even better for people who need to multitask.

Here's our first (lengthy) look at the webslinger in action.PS4-exclusive 'Spider-Man' arrives in 2018

The history of Spider-Man games is full of highs and lows. For every Spider-Man 2, there's a Spider-Man: Edge of Time, an initially promising but ultimately lackluster outing. Sony hopes to change that with a new Spider-Man game, developed by Insomniac. Yesterday we got a much better look through a ton of gameplay footage at Sony's E3 press conference. The game looks like it pays plenty of dues to the Batman: Arkham series of games. There's lots of Spider-Man stealth-attacking baddies from above, zipping from building to building with his web, and doing a bunch of fun-looking ground-based fights as well.

We can't believe it either.'Beyond Good & Evil 2' is really happening

So many f-bombs, though.

The ridiculous crossover nobody asked for is totally real'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' looks like an adorable 'XCOM'

Without a doubt, the strangest Nintendo Switch rumor to surface in recent months revolved around a crossover between Super Mario characters and Ubisoft's screaming Rabbids mascots. It was questioned, argued over and eventually, all but confirmed by leaked game art. Let this be the final word: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is very real. Ubisoft just announced it at E3 2017. Mario's got a gun.

It's 'the pinnacle of design.'Microsoft Surface Laptop review

The good news: With the Surface Laptop, Microsoft has delivered a "portable, well-built and powerful machine with great battery life."



The bad news: It's powered by the more restrictive Windows 10 S, which could be frustrating for plenty of customers.



Of course, you can always upgrade to regular Windows 10 and get the best of both worlds -- which is what Devindra Hardawar eventually picked.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't subscribe.