The Morning After: Tuesday, June 20th 2017

The rise of the eSIMGoodbye, and good riddance, to SIM cards

Fiddling with a tiny physical card is archaic and frustrating but, as Cherlynn Low explains, eSIMs can alleviate that pain. As an alternative, embedded SIMs integrate the identification technology of the plastic card into the device's CPU or modem. However, we're still at least a few months away from seeing the benefits.

They left an impressionOur favorite games of E3 2017

Now that our editors have escaped the confines of the LA Convention Center, it's time to reflect on what we saw at E3 2017. Favorites included Beyond Good & Evil 2, Anthem, Duck Season (above) and a few others that stuck out on the show floor or during presentations.

Yes, people still playPokemon Go reworks battles with simpler gyms and 20-player raids

A year after it launched Pokémon Go is getting some big upgrades. The game's awkward gym mechanic is getting a lot of attention to make it less complicated and easier for casual players by ditching the level and prestige systems entirely. Now, when a team controls a gym, its members can install six monsters (no duplicates -- sorry Blissey trainers), and challengers will fight them in order based on which one has been there the longest. Fights will wear down a Pokémon's motivation, which should make it easier to dislodge high-level monsters unless their trainer refreshes them with berries. A bigger change, however, is the pending addition of raid battles that could have up to 20 players at once working together for the chance to capture powerful Pokémon.

No more delays'Star Trek Discovery' explores new frontiers on September 24th

CBS' new Star Trek show finally has a release date: September 24th. While the premiere will air on broadcast TV, the new show's 15-episode run (split into two parts with the second half launching in January), will only be available on the CBS All Access streaming service in the US -- we'll see if that compels fans to grab a subscription.

Third time is the charmNintendo Switch update makes it easy to find missing Joy-Cons

The v3.0.0 update is now available for Nintendo's convertible Switch console, and it's a big one. It adds everything from a helpful locate feature for lost controllers to fixing an issue with a docked Switch accidentally changing the active HDMI input on your TV. Owners can easily add friends from their 3DS and Wii U friends lists now, and also choose to be notified when their friends sign on. For the full list of fixes and tweaks, check Nintendo's site here.

