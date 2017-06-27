WSJ: Sprint is discussing a new deal with Charter/Comcast

As the various types of networks -- phone, cable, satellite and wireless -- become and/or acquire each other, the competition is intensifying. Comcast, for example, is now primarily an internet service provider, and the WSJ points out that if it wants to offer wireless or video services to customers outside its cable footprint, it could need a new deal. However things may shake out, their time to talk extends through late July, so expect some poolside (or, inside where there's air conditioning-side) updates soon.