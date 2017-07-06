iFixit kit helps with that tricky Retina MacBook Pro battery swap

The kits are available for ten different versions of the model released between 2012 and 2015. And they make it possible to remove and replace the laptop's battery, which Apple glues into place. To get around the glue problem, iFixit developed a chemical solvent that can dissolve it and the kit comes with a syringe to use for application. Other tools provided in the kits include various screwdrivers, tweezers and spudgers. Depending on the MacBook model, the battery replacement could require between 32 and 73 steps to complete and could take between 20 minutes and three hours.

It's becoming very clear that the inability to repair our gadgets is a major environmental issue. To highlight that and the role tech companies play, Greenpeace and iFixit recently teamed up to rate the repairability of various phones, tablet and laptops. Apple didn't rank so well. Earlier this year, five states introduced "right to repair" bills that made it easier and legal for third-party vendors to repair gadgets.

The iFixit Retina MacBook Pro battery replacement kits are available now and cost $90 - $110.