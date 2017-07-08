The Morning After: Weekend Edition

720s in 360ESPN's X Games will stream live in VR on Samsung headsets

Next week the X Games will livestream its first event in VR. Thanks to a partnership with Samsung you'll only be able to watch it on a Gear VR headset. Feature segments and commentary will be spliced between coverage of three events -- Skateboard Vert, BMX Street and Skateboard Street Amateurs -- and broadcast in 48 countries.

A $50 million bet.Tesla is building world's largest backup battery in Australia

Tesla announced that it has a deal to back up Elon Musk's boast that it can supply Australia with 100 megawatts of battery storage in 100 days. Musk claims this project "will be the highest power battery system in the world by a factor of three." Plus, he promised that if Tesla can't get the job done on time, then the system will be free.

Mind the gap.Jawbone's demise heralds the end of the wearables industry

Unlike software -- which can be fixed months or even years after its original release -- hardware is a trickier proposition. Flawed products and rapidly iterating competitors spelled doom for Jawbone's wearable efforts, which will be a cautionary tale for others in the space.

Just because you can doesn't mean you should.When tech nostalgia goes too far

The NES Classic Edition, Stranger Things and the Twin Peaks reboot are examples of nostalgia products done right. Unfortunately, these ten things probably took our retro obsession a little too far.

Sleek, not slim.PlayStation Vue drops its cheapest packages, now starts at $40

Slim PlayStation Vue bundles used to cut $10 off the standard price by opting out of local TV broadcasts. Now those options are gone for new customers and will fade out in three months for existing subscribers. As a result, the lowest price for Vue streaming has gone from $30 to $40 per month, but at least it has consistent pricing nationwide now.

But wait, there's more...

