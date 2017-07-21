The Morning After: Friday, July 21st 2017

The next Note.Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 unveiling happens August 23rd

Last year, Samsung released the excellent Galaxy Note 7, which had just one tiny problem: a tendency to overheat and melt down. Now, after investigations and even a Fan Edition re-release, we're close to seeing the company's next attempt at a large-screened cellphone. It just sent out invites for a launch event August 23rd, where we're expecting to find out everything about the Galaxy Note 8.

It may not last much longer.Inside LeEco's spectacular fall from grace

LeEco's fall from grace has been astonishing. Once hailed as the "Netflix of China," the daring startup and its then-outspoken founder were bold enough to challenge Tesla and criticize Apple as "outdated." But in recent months, the company has faced a series of setbacks and may be reaching its breaking point. Former employees told Engadget that LeEco shuffles funds between its subsidiaries to mask losses.

Worth a trip.Google Street View takes you aboard the ISS

Since there's no gravity, the astronauts make use of surfaces in every direction, so the Street View in space truly spans 360 degrees. But that's not all: Google included info nodes for the curious to learn more about the station's technical machinery and points of interest.

Is Richard Dean Anderson busy?'Stargate Origins' will launch a new MGM streaming service

MGM is asking CBS All Access and Star Trek Discovery to hold its beer, announcing plans to launch an all-Stargate subscription streaming platform. Stargate Command will be the "official" destination not only for older content but also a brand new Stargate Origins show launching later this year.

But who?Elon Musk's Hyperloop plan is verbally approved by someone somewhere

Elon Musk tweeted that he has "verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop." The only problem is that, apparently, no one has told the governments of those cities about it. There's some indication he may be talking about the White House, but for now, we're waiting for a more "formal" approval.

'Bad Boys' meets 'D&D.'Netflix drops the full trailer for David Ayer's 'Bright'

This movie may have cost Netflix as much as $100 million, so hopefully it's worth it. Bright stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton are a pair of cops, but the twist here is that one of them is an orc. In this world, elves and magic are just part of the deal, which may entice viewers to check it out when the movie launches December 22nd.

A hat with speakers.Atari introduces the Speakerhat

