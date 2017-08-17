OkCupid just banned a white supremacist for life

OkCupid is the latest company to kick white supremacists off of its platform. In a tweet today, the dating service said that it found out Chris Cantwell -- the fascist featured in Vice News' Charlottesville documentary who cried in a video when he thought a warrant was issued for his arrest -- was on its site and subsequently banned him for life. It also said, "There is no room for hate in a place where you're looking for love," and told members to report people they come across who are involved in hate groups.
We were alerted that white supremacist Chris Cantwell was on OkCupid. Within 10 minutes we banned him for life.— OkCupid (@okcupid) August 17, 2017
Other companies that have said no thanks to racists this week include Spotify, Google, GoDaddy, Facebook, Reddit, Discord, GoFundMe, Squarespace and Twitter. And of course, a bunch of CEOs distanced themselves from President Trump yesterday in light of his comments on Charlottesville.
I can't imagine there are too many people sad about not being able to connect with Cantwell on OkCupid, but it looks like now he has something else to cry about.