OkCupid just banned a white supremacist for life

We were alerted that white supremacist Chris Cantwell was on OkCupid. Within 10 minutes we banned him for life. — OkCupid (@okcupid) August 17, 2017

Other companies that have said no thanks to racists this week include Spotify, Google, GoDaddy, Facebook, Reddit, Discord, GoFundMe, Squarespace and Twitter. And of course, a bunch of CEOs distanced themselves from President Trump yesterday in light of his comments on Charlottesville.

I can't imagine there are too many people sad about not being able to connect with Cantwell on OkCupid, but it looks like now he has something else to cry about.