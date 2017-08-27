Uber picks Expedia chief as its new CEO

Uber's lengthy, sometimes tumultuous search for a new CEO is over. Sources talking to both the New York Times and Recode have learned that the ridesharing company has picked Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi as its new leader. The company will only say that its board has voted on a CEO and will reveal the decision "to the employees first," but the reported decision makes sense in light of recent leaks surrounding Uber's choice.
If the rumors were accurate, Uber's choice was down to three candidates: former GE chief Jeff Immelt, HPE's Meg Whitman and a third mystery pick (who we now know to be Khosrowshahi). Immelt backed out right before the vote, supposedly after doubts about his leadership and potential over-eagerness to court Travis Kalanick. Whitman, meanwhile,had publicly rejected the move and wasn't expected to take the CEO spot unless she had guarantees that Kalanick would have reduced involvement. In other words, Uber may have chosen Khosrowshahi by process of elimination.
Developing...