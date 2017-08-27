Uber picks Expedia chief as its new CEO

If the rumors were accurate, Uber's choice was down to three candidates: former GE chief Jeff Immelt, HPE's Meg Whitman and a third mystery pick (who we now know to be Khosrowshahi). Immelt backed out right before the vote, supposedly after doubts about his leadership and potential over-eagerness to court Travis Kalanick. Whitman, meanwhile,had publicly rejected the move and wasn't expected to take the CEO spot unless she had guarantees that Kalanick would have reduced involvement. In other words, Uber may have chosen Khosrowshahi by process of elimination.

