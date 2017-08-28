Dell makes a VR Visor to go with its Alienware laptops

Details are pretty thin so far save that the visor will utilize 1440x1440 LCD panels and offer sufficient padding and counterbalancing to ensure that it remains comfortable even during extended gaming sessions. It can reportedly be worn over glasses, clips all of its various wires and cables securely at the back of the unit and sports a hinged faceplate so that users can flip back to the real world without having to remove the entire headset.

The Visor is slated for release this October, though presales will begin some point next month. The headset itself will set you back $360 while compatible controllers will cost you another $100.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2017 here!