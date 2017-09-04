Overwatch’s highest-paid pro lands $150,000 salary deal

The high salary came in the wake of a bidding war between two teams, NRG eSports and Cloud9. By the time the back and forth concluded, the offer on the table had risen by $50,000. NRG won the day, with sinatraa's mother signing on his behalf (because he's still a minor). The move sees him reuniting with former coach and Selfless Gaming co-owner Brad Rajani, who is now the head coach and manager of the NRG eSports Overwatch team. Neither sinatraa nor NRG have commented on the signing as of yet. Although sinatraa did retweet his fellow Overwatch Team USA teammate Russell "FCTFCTN" Campbell congratulating him on the "big contract."

Congrats to my boy @sinatraaOW on the big contract. One of the easiest players to work with and at such a young age. You're a beast dude! — Russell Campbell (@FaZeFCTFCTN) September 3, 2017

On top of his wages, sinatraa will get all the benefits that come with the Overwatch league including health insurance and a retirement savings plan, and a share of at least 50 percent of all bonuses from tourneys and events. Then there's the bonus pool of $3.5 million in the first season, and at least $1 million for the year's champions. What did you expect from an industry that's well on its way to banking over a billion dollars in revenue.