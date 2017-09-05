Everyone in the US can watch shows on Facebook

As we noted when it was introduced, the platform looks like it's appealing to YouTube creators as an alternative space to host their shows. Mike Rowe (of Dirty Jobs fame) is featured on the platform's home page with a new series called Returning the Favor, while internet sensation Humans of New York has its own program. With its recently-acquired pair of Latino-aimed YouTube shows and weekly livestreamed MLB games, it's clear that Facebook believes that TV is key to its future.