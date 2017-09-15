Show More Results

    The Engadget Podcast Ep 42: Everything Apple

    The iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the Apple Watch Series 3.
    Dana Wollman, @danawollman
    20m ago in Opinion
    Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Apple held a keynote at its glass-empaneled new "spaceship" campus this week, during which it announced a boatload of stuff. So much stuff, in fact, that my colleague Chris Velazco and I devoted an entire episode of the Engadget Podcast to it. Join us as we talk about the new iPhones (all three of them), plus the Apple TV 4K and LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3.

    Relevant links:

    Subscribe on Google Play Music

    Subscribe on iTunes

    Subscribe on Stitcher

    Subscribe on Pocket Casts

