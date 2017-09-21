Hulu scores new and old episodes of 'Will & Grace'

Arriving in 1998, Will & Grace quickly became a fan favourite, and eventually went on to nab 83 Emmy nods (and 16 wins). Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the show followed the relationship between Will Truman (a gay lawyer, played by Eric McCormack) and his BFF Grace Adler (Debra Messing). It also featured scene-stealing turns from Megan Mullally (as Grace's assistant Karen Walker) and Sean Hayes, who starred as Will's close friend Jack McFarland. The fact that the show's revival has been picked up for a second season is a testament to its enduring appeal.

Hulu already boasts an attractive library of classic sitcoms -- including The Golden Girls, Seinfeld, and Full House -- making Will & Grace a good fit for the VOD platform. It also probably helps that NBCUniversal is a part-owner of the streaming service, and has struck up content deals with it in the past.