Xbox One X will support 1440p monitors

With less than a week to go until its release, more details are emerging about the Xbox One X. We've known all along that Microsoft's all-powerful console would output at native 4K on a 4K TV or display. And, if a 1080p screen was connected it would supersample games -- rendering them at a higher resolution before dropping them back down to 1080p. But, what about all the gamers with 1440p monitors? If you thought your display would end up with the same scaled-down image, you're wrong. According to Xbox group program manager Kevin Gammill, the console will output to native 1440p on a supported monitor. So, you can stop fretting about the picture getting upscaled from 1080p.