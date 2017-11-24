Which game controllers are worth buying?

If the standard Xbox One controller just isn't enough, gamers with a little extra cash have the option of stepping up to the Elite gamepad, designed with hardcore and professional players in mind. The shoulder buttons are clicky, and the entire pad is heavier, thanks to its metal thumbsticks, which we described in our review as "incredibly springy and precise." The biggest change is the customization options, which allow you to swap out the buttons and joysticks or even add a set of metal levers as additional inputs on the back. The levers can make the pad feel a little cluttered, but they're great for driving games when you don't have a racing wheel. The only real drawback is the Elite's price, which is more than half of what it costs to buy an Xbox One S.

Razer's peripherals have always been designed with gamers' unique needs in mind, and the Wolverine is no exception, offering up a comfortable textured grip and clicky buttons. The Wolverine Ultimate ups the ante over the customizable Xbox Elite by offering an even greater degree of tweaks: not only a slew of extra programmable buttons but also the ability to swap the positions of the thumbsticks and D-pads entirely. If you'd rather have three joysticks or prefer the D-pad on the right, you can, and there's even Chroma lighting thrown in for extra pizazz. Unfortunately, the freedom of design is countered by the fact that you'll be physically tethered to your console by the Wolverine's thick, braided cable.

Best controllers for the Nintendo Switch

The Joy-Cons that come with your Switch are pretty awesome for their motion control capabilities and the way they snap onto your system to make it portable. But playing a game like Mario Kart 8 or Breath of the Wild on them can get a bit... cramped. The Joy-Con Grip included with the system is decent, but when you're feeling a bit more hardcore, there's the Switch Pro Controller, which takes all the controls from the standard Joy-Con and puts them into a form factor that will feel familiar to PlayStation and Xbox players. The best part: It's the only Switch controller with a D-pad. Unfortunately, you're also paying a bit of a premium for that privilege.