The Morning After: Weekend Edition

On Friday Apple said that "with the completion of Apple Park," famed designer Jony Ive is again directly leading its design managers and teams -- duties he gave up in 2015. Finally, there's a rumor from TechCrunch that a deal to buy Shazam could be announced as soon as Monday.

That price.NVIDIA's 'most powerful GPU' ever.

Meet the Titan V. Powered by NVIDIA's Volta tech, the company said is the "the world's most powerful GPU for the PC." With 110 teraflops of power (9x more than the previous Titan), this $3,000 card isn't built for gamers. Instead, it's aimed at scientists and researchers working on "AI, deep learning and high performance computing."

Really?Sony's plans for VR include 'Wipeout' and 'The Last Guardian'

At last night's PlayStation Presentation Sony had several announcements (MediEvil is coming back), but we're focusing on its VR news. Early next year the Wipeout Omega Collection will get an update for PlayStation VR, while a free VR demo for The Last Guardian is due to arrive on December 12th. There's also a 4v4 squad shooter for VR called Firewall Zero Hour.

Uncanny.James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' stars CG anime eyes

We're betting there's something you'll notice in the trailer for Alita: Battle Angel. After years of development, this Robert Rodriguez-directed anime adaptation starring Rose Salazar and Christoph Waltz will debut next year.

You don't always want to yell 'pause' to pick up a phone call.Google re-enables touch controls for audio playback on the Home Mini

A creepy glitch caused Google to disable the top button on its Home Mini speaker, but now touch playback controls are back. With a software update, owners can long-press the side buttons to play or pause audio.

How do you think he sees you when you're sleeping?Bad Password: All the cool gifts are made for spying on you

Columnist Violet Blue explains how 1984 might be hiding inside your next present.

That's one way to handle it.Bungie feeds 'Destiny 2' trolls a ridiculously overpowered gun

The randomly-dropped Prometheus Lens weapon has a glitch that's unbalancing Destiny 2 PvP. Bungie's quick answer? Make it available to everyone this weekend via its exotic weapons sales-alien Xur.

