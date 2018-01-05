Apple orders documentary show from 'Rock of Ages' producer

This is the first documentary Apple has ordered since it tapped influential Hollywood execs Jamie Erlicht and Zack Amburg to lead its video programming division, and it gives a clearer picture of the programming diversity Apple is shooting for. Drama may be the centerpiece, but it won't be your only choice.

There are still many unknowns, though. While Apple is believed to have a $1 billion war chest for original programming, we don't know the full extent how it will spend that money or just how Apple will present its shows once they're ready. Will this come as part of a Netflix-style subscription service, an extension of Apple Music or something else entirely? The one certainty is that Apple isn't skimping on talent.