Facebook adds variety series hosted by NFL star Von Miller

Miller's show joins a slew of other sports-related series on Facebook Watch. Dwyane Wade's BackCourt Wade premiered on the platform in November while Marshawn Lynch's No Script reality series debuted last September. Ball in the Family, which features LaVar Ball and his basketball-playing sons is wrapping up its second season on Facebook Watch. The reality shows work well alongside Facebook's sports coverage, which includes NFL, college basketball and wrestling programming. ESPN also just signed on to develop a Facebook Watch version of its popular First Take talk show.

Miller's show, Von Miller's Studio 58, will run on Wednesdays at 8PM Eastern starting this week. Facebook has ordered eight episodes and you can check out a trailer below.