Apple signs ‘Big Sick’ writers for a series about immigrant stories

Eisenberg will serve as showrunner of Little America and write for it alongside Gordon and Nanjiani, while Yang will executive produce. Per its description, the series will be "a funny, romantic, heartfelt and inspiring look beyond the headlines at the lives of immigrants in America at a time when their stories are more relevant than ever," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Little America is the latest series announced by Apple, which has picked up plenty of original programming in the last year. The company has signed on three shows from Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine, including one starring SNL's Kristen Wiig, another based on Kathleen Barber's novel Are You Sleeping and an as-yet-untitled show starring and created by Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Apple also signed the Steven Spielberg-produced anthology Amazing Stories, a documentary series by Rock of Ages' Matthew Weaver and a space opera by the Battlestar Galactica reboot creator Ronald D. Moore.