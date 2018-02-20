The Morning After: Mars 5K

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.
This morning we're serving up Apple updates, some information on Elon Musk's next big tunnel plan and a check-in on a very long Martian road trip.
Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.
This morning we're serving up Apple updates, some information on Elon Musk's next big tunnel plan and a check-in on a very long Martian road trip.
The Big Picture: A trapped atom is visible to the naked eye
This photo, Single Atom in an Ion Trap, just won the grand prize in the UK's Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) science photo and imaging contest.
Apple updates all of its operating systems to fix app-crashing bug
Remember that single character message that's capable of crashing chat apps on Apple devices? As promised, updates are now available for macOS, iOS, tvOS and watchOS that fix the issue and allow you to communicate using Telegu (a language native to India) in peace.
Elon Musk gets Hyperloop digging permit in Washington, DC
It's preliminary, but this time he has it in writing.
Air Hogs' Supernova packs motion controls in a kid-friendly drone
At this week's Toy Fair, Spin Master is debuting its first motion-controlled Air Hogs model, the $40 Supernova. It's not quite DJI's Mavic Air, but it still has some sweet moves to show off in a kid-friendly form factor.
Google found another bug in Microsoft's Edge browser
Google's Project Zero team found a bug that would let hackers bypass the Edge browser's security features and place malicious code within the memory of the target computer. It notified Microsoft of the issue 90 days ago and, following its policy, has now made its finding public. The only problem? Microsoft hasn't put out a patch to fix the problem yet.
The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.
Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.
Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.