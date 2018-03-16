The Morning After: Toys 'R' Us is shutting down

Free two-day shipping wasn't enough?Leaked Amazon figures show TV drives millions of Prime signups

Reuters is reporting that it has obtained leaked documents that, if true, will shed plenty of light on at least one part of Amazon's business -- Prime Video. If you thought Amazon was keeping quiet because its projects were flops, think again, because some of its shows are actually more popular than some of the fare you'll find on basic cable.

Low lag.What to look for if you're buying a TV for gaming

Most TV makers (and buyers' guides, for that matter) assume you're buying a set for the sake of enjoying movies or shows, and that's understandable. But what if you're more interested in playing Monster Hunter World than watching Murder on the Orient Express?

Check this out.'Yakuza 6' makes Tokyo's red-light district virtually real

Richard Lai decided to swing by Shinjuku to see how closely Sega's realization stands up. With real restaurants, hotels and attractions digitized in high detail, it's occasionally uncanny.

The empowering short that wasn't.VR escort film pulled from SXSW amid allegations of misconduct

Two days ago, director Michael Jacobs described his first VR short, GFE (an acronym of "girlfriend experience"), to Aaron Souppouris on camera. The film is a "documentary fantasy," Jacobs said, with a focus on "demystifying escort work and bringing a sense of empowerment to escorts." According to the star of GFE, it does the exact opposite.

Above and beyond the software patches.Intel redesigned its 8th-gen processors to patch 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown' flaws

According to Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, its future chips will have new layers of protection via something called "partitioning." The changes will start with Xeon Scalable "Cascade Lake" processors and 8th-generation Core chips shipping in the second half of this year.

Grab some coffee -- it's 56 pages.Google's year-in-review report of Android security

Android may be perceived as "less secure" than iOS, but take a look at the numbers. In 2016, the annual probability of downloading a potentially harmful app was at .04 percent, which is a pretty small number. Google reduced that number by half in 2017 to .02 percent. It's pretty impressive.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.